‘Time to be grateful for life’: Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina return home with baby daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have returned home with their newborn daughter after the tragic death of her twin brother earlier this week.

Shortly after taking his newborn girl home, the 37-year-old legendary striker posted an update for his 430 million Instagram followers, showing her Spanish partner Georgina along with their four children - three of which the Portuguese footballer fathered through surrogates.

The caption wrote, “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.”

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

In October 2021, The Manchester United star had announced that he was expecting twins with long-term partner Georgina, whom he met while playing for Real Madrid.

However, in a statement released on Monday, the 37-year-old announced the death of their newborn son, describing the loss as “the greatest pain”.

He wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,' the announcement read.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.”

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Meanwhile, the Portugal star joined Manchester United on Wednesday where he took a full training session.

He is expected to play on Saturday when United visit Arsenal in the Premier League.