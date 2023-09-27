Tim Southee cleared to join New Zealand ODI World Cup squad as he recovers from hand injury

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been cleared to join the Kiwi ODI World Cup squad. The pacer had fractured his right thumb in the fourth and final ODI against England last month and had flown back to home afterwards.

Southee had a surgery on his fractured thumb and continues to recover from the injury ahead of Blackcaps' opening match on the first of World Cup against England on October 5. If fit to play, it would be Southee's fourth appearance in the World Cup, having previously played in 2011, 2015 and 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.

Southee has been a stalwart of New Zealand cricket since making his debut in 2008. The pacer has since played in 157 ODIs, taking 214 wickets with a best of 7/33. He also has batting abilities and has one fifty to his name in the 50-over cricket. In ODI World Cups, Southee has 34 wickets to his name in 18 matches.

Southee's not the only injury concern for New Zealand who fell short of winning the World Cup last time against England in the final under dramatic (or unfortunate) circumstance. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is also under a cloud of doubt for their campaign-opener after suffering an ACL injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Williamson has also been added in the 15-man Kiwi squad and hopes be to fit for the game against England. This will be fourth appearance for Williamson as well in the World Cups.

Currently, New Zealand are in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series and are expected to fly to India soon to take part in the warm-up games. Kiwis, like all other teams, play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup - against Pakistan on September 29 in Hyderabad and South Africa on October 2 in Thiruvananthapuram.

