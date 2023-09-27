Asian Games: Nepal's Kushal Malla scores fastest T20I hundred off 34 balls, Dipendra Airee hits 9-ball 50

Nepal batsman Kushal Malla, at the ongoing Asian Games in China, has created history by scoring the fastest hundred in a T20I match. Malla scored the century off just 34 balls, breaking previous record of 35-ball 100 held jointly by India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller as well as Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara.

Both Rohit and Miller had scored the 35-ball century in 2017. While the Indian skipper had hit Sri Lankan bowlers to cleaners in December 2017 in Indore, Miller's fury was faced by Bangladesh bowlers in October 2017 in Potchefstroom.

Malla remained not out on 137 off just 50 balls as Nepal thrashed Mongolia on September 27 all over the park for the highest score ever in a T20I by a team. Malla hit 12 sixes and eight fours in his breathtaking innings as Nepal scored 314/3 in 20 overs - the first time 300 being crossed in a twenty-over match.

Apart from Malla, his teammate Dipendra Singh Airee also had a field day, scoring the fastest fifty in T20Is. Airee scored his fifty off just nine balls - breaking Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh's record of 12-ball fifty scored in 2007 T20I World Cup against England when he had hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. Airee, like Malla, also remained not out, scoring 52 off just 10 balls.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on it official X handle, also posted a congratulatory message for the Nepalese team.

"Nepal Cricket team creates history: Nepal scored a massive 314/3 in T20I against Mongolia in 19th Asian Games. Kushal Malla smashed a Century in 34 balls and Dipendra Singh Airee smashed 50 in 9 balls! T20I WORLD RECORD," read the ACC's message. Have a look at the tweet here:

Nepal Cricket team creates history: Nepal scored a massive 314/3 in T20I against Mongolia in 19th Asian Games. Kushal Malla smashed a Century in 34 balls and Dipendra Singh Airee smashed 50 in 9 balls! T20I WORLD RECORD.#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/5MXMNP2YdS — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 27, 2023 ×

Apart from the duo, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel too score a fifty, scoring 61 off 27 balls.

