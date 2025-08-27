/Tim Patrick Trade: Jaguars land Lions wide receiver for 2026 draft pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have struck a deal with the Detroit Lions to land veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The news was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday (Aug 27), citing a source in on the deal. The latest move to acquire a WR days before the NFL 2025 seasons kicks off on September 5 is to boost the Jags stock in the position with some experience. The Jaguars already have second-year Brian Thomas Jr., rookie Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown in their WR roster.

Tim Patrick Trade to Jaguars

Patrick has been active in the NFL since 2018 when he joined Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent from Utah. He stayed with the Broncos till 2021 season before missing out on 2022 and 2023 season entirely due to ACL and Achilles injuries, respectively. The WR then joined the Lions for 2024 season and played16 games.

Overall, he has played 71 NFL games and has received the ball 176 times in 280 attempts of being a receiving target by a quarterback for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns. For the Broncos, he has received the ball 143 times for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the last season and his only season for the Lions, he went for 394 yards on 33 attempts and added scored three touchdowns.

