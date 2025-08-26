Tommy DeVito waived: New York Giants QB fails to make cut ahead upcoming NFL season

As the NFL teams scramble to announce their 53-man roster for the upcoming 2025 season, the New York Giants have waived quarterback Tommy DeVito on Tuesday (Aug 26), reported NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo citing sources. Notably, DeVito was the only quarterback on the Giants roster with past experience with the Big Blue. The other quarterbacks on the Giants roster are veteran and possible starter Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round draft choice rookie Jaxson Dart. DeVito, however, could end up with the Giants practice squad if not selected by any other NFL team.

Tommy DeVito waived by New York Giants ahead of NFL 2025 season

DeVito was one of the best performing QBs on the Giants roster in 2023 when he guided them to three back-to-back wins in 6-11 season. In 2024, he played thrice including two starts after being a back-up for Daniel Jones. In his last preseason game for the Giants ahead of the upcoming season, he threw three touchdowns in 42-10 win over the New England Patriots and went for 198 yards in 17 of 20 passes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Overall, DeVito has played 12 NFL games - nine in 2023 and three in 2024 - all for the Giants. He is 145 of 222 in passes with a total of 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns. All his TDs came in 2023 season and so his all three interceptions. He racked up 1,101 yards in 114 completed passes out of 178 with a completion percentage of 64 in 2023 season.

Tommy DeVito College Stats