'It came after': Tiger Woods reveals what prompted him to commit playing at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has revealed he committed to playing at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after caddying for his son Charlie Axel Woods at the Last Chance Regional in September.

Addressing a press conference before the start of the Hero World Challenge, Woods made the revelation whilst providing an update on his injury status.

"This event is special and this is the most enjoyable week for the players. Hero’s involvement has elevated this event. But my game feels rusty and I am excited to compete but am curious to see what happens. Have no pain that I had previously," said Woods.

"Commitment to playing came after I caddied for my son. Not concerned about walking 72 holes. Ankle pain has gone. My knee and back hurts though," added the legendary golfer. #HeroWorldChallenge begins. @TigerWoods is here pic.twitter.com/VAwYLlTDvE — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) November 28, 2023 × Notably, 47-year-old Woods caddied for his son in the second round of the tournament which helped Charlie advance to the Notah Begay III National Championship.

The father-son duo first shared a public golf outing in 2020. At the time, Tiger spoke about how special it felt to have his son by his side on the course.

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime," he said.

Mentorship role for Woods?

The 15-time Major champion hosts the Hero World Challenge and it will be his first appearance on the course since he withdrew from the 2023 Masters.

With injuries taking a toll on Woods' body, questions have been arising if the golfing talisman might be transitioning to a leadership role on the tour.

"I’m not a senior yet. Mentoring players is natural progression. Want to pass on the knowledge I have learnt and I learnt as well from asking questions. Enjoy that I can make an impact differently than hitting a golf ball," said Woods during the briefing.