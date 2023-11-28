Golf: Veteran Tiger Woods set to feature in 5-6 tournaments in 2024 - Reports

Ahead of Tiger Woods' return to action in the Hero World Challenge, reports have emerged which states that the veteran golfer is set to feature in multiple tournaments next year. For most of 2023, Woods has been away from action due to injury concerns. In April, he suffered an ankle injury and underwent surgery and is now set to mark his return in the forthcoming Hero World Challenge Albany, Bahamas.

Thus, Woods is now looking to make up for the lost time and is targetting to play 5-6 tournaments in 2024. As per a post from NUCLR Golf on X, formerly Twitter, Taylor Zarzour confirmed that the legendary American golfer could play in "five to six regular tournaments" in 2024. One of the biggest reasons for Woods sounding so optimistic is that he cited the lack of pain while walking and, hence, is confident of more participation.

Also read: FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named MLS Most Valuable Player

WOODS TO RETURN TO LIMELIGHT IN HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Talking about Woods' return to spotlight at his own Hero World Challenge event, in Bahamas, his opening round will take place on Thursday, with the veteran set to tee off at 11:52 a.m. ET. He’ll play the first round alongside his close friend Justin Thomas. It will be interesting to see how Woods fights all odds and makes a mark in his first-ever tournament since competitive return post a long injury layoff.