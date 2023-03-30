'They will be lifting IPL 2023 trophy': Michael Vaughan's MASSIVE PREDICTION ahead of season-opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad as the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the season, many former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their predictions for the upcoming season and former England captain Michael Vaughan also joined the bandwagon on March 29 (Wednesday).

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vaughan predicted that the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) can end up winning the IPL 2023 edition. Here's his tweet which has gone viral in no time:

Can’t wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it’s going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2023 ×

The one-time winners RR had a memorable run in IPL 2022. After the 2018 edition, the inaugural champions reached the playoffs after ending as the second-ranked side. Eventually, they reached the final where they lost by seven wickets to the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) and will now look to go a step ahead and claim the title this time around.

Last year, RR rode on Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetymer, Trent Boult to reach the finale. For the 2023 edition, they have seen some valuable additions in the form of Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, etc.

RR complete squad for IPL 2023