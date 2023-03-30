ugc_banner

'They will be lifting IPL 2023 trophy': Michael Vaughan's MASSIVE PREDICTION ahead of season-opener

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared a MASSIVE PREDICTION ahead of IPL 2023 season-opener. He named the team who will lift the trophy this season, which starts on March 31. 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad as the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the season, many former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their predictions for the upcoming season and former England captain Michael Vaughan also joined the bandwagon on March 29 (Wednesday).

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vaughan predicted that the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) can end up winning the IPL 2023 edition. Here's his tweet which has gone viral in no time:

The one-time winners RR had a memorable run in IPL 2022. After the 2018 edition, the inaugural champions reached the playoffs after ending as the second-ranked side. Eventually, they reached the final where they lost by seven wickets to the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) and will now look to go a step ahead and claim the title this time around. 

Last year, RR rode on Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetymer, Trent Boult to reach the finale. For the 2023 edition, they have seen some valuable additions in the form of Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, etc.

RR complete squad for IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

