'The best is yet to come': Virat Kohli reacts after RCB released names of retained players - Watch

Former skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli hailed the "special bond" with the "amazing" team after the franchise announced that 'King Kohli' has been retained ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. RCB have also retained Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, along with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli, who has been with the team since inception, is retained for INR 150 million and Maxwell, who was signed by the team last season, was retained for INR 110 million. The franchise has invested a sum of INR 70 million to keep pacer Siraj, who has been with the team since 2018.

After the names were released, Kohli said that he did not have any second thoughts about staying with RCB. In a recorded video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru-based team, Kohli said, "The journey continues, I have been retained by RCB. When I was contacted, did not have any second thoughts at all."

"It has been an amazing journey over the years, three more years with the franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come and I have a special feeling about what is to come next season onwards," Kohli added.

"Our fan base is amazing, management has been amazing with me and all other players. Renewed energy and a different version of me on the field. But I will be there with my heart and soul for RCB," he added.



Kohli had announced that he will step down as captain of RCB after the IPL 2021. In a video message, Kohli said, "I felt I needed this space to refresh, to regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward. And also understanding that RCB is going through a transitional phase with the big auction coming next year."

Watch the video here: