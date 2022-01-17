The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Full list of nominees, live streaming details and all you need to know

The sixth edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards is all set to be staged on Monday (January 17). The best players in the world across the men's and women's categories will be honoured at the mega event at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. The award ceremony is conducted annually to recognise the contributions of the best players across all FIFA-related competitions.

The award ceremony is organised by the apex football governing body - (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) FIFA. While the Ballon d'Or award ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony was conducted virtually.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski brought an end to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance to win the best male player of the year award last time around. The Polis star is once again in contention to win the major honour and has been nominated alongside Argentine legend Messi and Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah.

Messi won a record seventh Ballon D'Or last year after a brilliant season with his former club FC Barcelona and his national team Argentina. The legendary forward led Argentina to a memorable Copa America triumph capping off a stunning season on the personal front and is one of the favourites to become the best male player of the year award 2021.

While Salah capped off another sublime season with Liverpool, Lewandowski too continued his prolific run in 2021. He scored the most goals by any player in the calendar year finding the net 54 times in 58 matches across all competitions for club and country.

Here is a look at all the nominees for the Best FIFA Awards 2021:

Best Men's Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain, Argentina)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC, Egypt)

The Best Women's Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona, Spain)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021 nominees:

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Where and how to watch The Best FIFA 2021 ceremony?

Football fans in Indian can watch the live streaming of The Best FIFA Awards 2021 on the Voot Select app. The social media handles of FIFA (YouTube, Facebook and Twitter) will also have the award ceremony live for viewers across the globe.