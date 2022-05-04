That's where they lacked: Yuvraj Singh explains why India failed in last two ICC tournaments

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opened up on India's ICC title-drought since 2013. While Team India last lifted an ICC trophy in 2013 Champions Trophy, under MS Dhoni's leadership, they have come close in many following mega events only to fall short in the knockouts or finals.

Talking about India's 2019 ODI World Cup run, the Virat Kohli-led side were favourites for the marquee event in England and Wales. While they topped the round-robin stage, they were eliminated in the semi-finals with an 18-run defeat at the hands of eventual runners-up New Zealand. In the last year's T20 World Cup, Kohli & Co. never found any momentum in their opening two games and despite winning their last three clashes, India bowed out of the tournament in the Super 12 round.

Hence, Yuvraj -- who was the Player-of-the-Tournament in India's 2011 ODI World Cup success -- shared his take on where India went wrong and why they failed in the last two ICC events. “When we won the World Cup (2011), we all had a set position to bat. I felt 2019 World Cup; they didn’t plan it well,” Yuvraj said on Sports18’s Home of Heroes.

“They got Vijay Shankar to bat at #4 with just 5-7 ODIs, then they replaced him with Rishabh Pant, who had played 4 ODIs. When we played the 2003 World Cup, Mohd. Kaif, (Dinesh) Mongia and I had already played 50-odd ODIs,” Yuvraj added.

Dwelling on last edition of the T20 WC, Yuvi opined, "Our middle-order (batsmen) in T20 bats higher in franchise cricket. That is where we lacked in the last T20 World Cup."