MS Dhoni got support from Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri: Yuvraj Singh rues lack of backing for omission

Yuvraj Singh has had a stellar career for Team India. He represented the national side in 2000 and went onto play till late 2017 before announcing his retirement in 2019. Yuvraj ended his international career with 1,900, 8,701 and 1,177 Test, ODI and T20I runs, respectively. In addition, he claimed as many as 148 international scalps.

Yuvraj also played a key role in India's triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Nonetheless, his career didn't reach another level despite the success enjoyed in 2011's showpiece event. While he fought cancer and returned on the field, he endured some tough moments on the pitch.

Yuvraj was severely criticised for his 21-ball 11 in India's 2014 T20 World Cup final defeat versus Sri Lanka, in Bangladesh. Thus, the former all-rounder opened up on his much-criticised knock and also stated that many former players didn't get a lot of support during the end of their careers, unlike MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Home of Heroes on Sports18, Yuvraj recalled being low on confidence during the T20 WC in 2014 and having the fear of being dropped. "During the T20 World Cup in 2014, I was very low on confidence. There was an atmosphere that I could get dropped. It’s not an excuse but I wasn’t getting enough support from the team. From the time of Gary, I was in Duncan’s era and things had completely changed in the team," Yuvraj said.

"Definitely when you have support from the coach and the captain it helps. Look at Mahi (MS Dhoni) towards the end of his career. He had so much support from Virat and Ravi Shastri. They took him to the World Cup, he played till the end, and went on to play 350 games. I think support is very important but in Indian cricket everybody will not get support," he opined.

"There have been great players like Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir who didn’t get that (support). When you are batting out there and you know that the axe is hanging on your head how will you concentrate and bat and give your best. It is not an excuse but with different coaches and after 2011 times are very different," Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj still remains one of the greatest white-ball players for Team India. He also contributed in crunch moments with the ball in hand and was a pinch-hitter, especially during his early days.