I can't see anyone captain CSK effectively and efficiently after MS Dhoni, says ex-Aussie spinner

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have not had a smooth ride in IPL 2022. The four-time winners and defending champions find themselves languishing at the ninth spot in the points table, with three wins from nine encounters. While they remain alive in the playoffs race, by the barest of margins, the Yellow Army have lots to do to enter the top four.

Among many other reasons, it is believed that MS Dhoni's decision to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, prior to the season-opener, also led to CSK's poor form. Under Jadeja, Chennai looked clueless and won only two games from eight matches. After that, he requested Dhoni to take back captaincy as CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs in their previous encounter.

While Dhoni is the CSK captain for the remainder of the season, the future doesn't look bright for the Yellow Army. They are nearing elimination in IPL 2022 and struggling to find someone who is capable enough to succeed Dhoni. In this regard, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg feels that CSK have no one to take over as captain after Dhoni. "Who is going to take over from MS Dhoni at the end of this year? I can't see a player on CSK's team list that can captain this team effectively and efficiently. They will have to go to the auction next year to find a player of captaining ability, and try to find an Indian to do the job is going to be hard because all the best Indian T20 players have already been assigned to other franchises," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.