EXCLUSIVE | Want to pick Kohli's aggression, Dhoni's finishing skills and Rohit's stroke-making: Lalit Yadav

Lalit Yadav became a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) since IPL 2020. While last year, he featured in almost half of the games for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi camp, the all-rounder has been a regular in the DC playing XI in IPL 2022.

The 25-year-old Lalit has also chipped in with handy contributions with both bat and ball. With the willow, he has had a few starts and was one of the main protagonists in DC's four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 15 season-opener. At present, he averages at over 25 and has also scalped four wickets. Overall, he has an economy rate of 7.90.

As the Delhi cricketer is learning the ropes in the star-studded DC franchise, Lalit interacted with WION's Aditya Sahay and dwelled on several aspects of his game, such as working closely with DC head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Shane Watson, captain Rishabh Pant. In addition, he heaped praise on his inspiration Virender Sehwag and the famed trio -- Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

DC have trusted you a lot over the years. How has it been working with Ricky Ponting and being led by a youngster like Rishabh Pant?

The coach and captain trust me a lot. This helps in one's growth and there is no room for any self-doubt. So, the individual only thinks about his abilities and goes out to perform freely. When a youngster comes into a team, he, or she, always wants to make a mark and impress the captain coach. But if they back and trust your abilities, your work is done. You then tend to enjoy the process.

You've been a handy batter at the top or middle order and can also bowl a few vital overs when required. Where do you think Delhi relies on you the most? Talk about your role within the team...

It's not like Delhi depends or relies on me in one particular department. I want to contribute in any way possible and in every department. Be it batting, bowling, or fielding. The team management has trusted me in different situations and in varied roles. That is a big confidence booster in itself. I've bowled in powerplays or slog overs. If early wickets have fallen, I often get promoted or sometimes also play the role of a slogger. Overall, whenever and wherever the team needs me, I am there (smiles).

You've been inspired by Virender Sehwag a lot. What is the one specific aspect that you want to learn after seeing his game?

It's not that I want to replicate something from Virender Sehwag. However, I'm a big fan of his. Hope I can also learn to hit the big shots so nonchalantly against the spinners and even pacers as he did.

From whatever you've seen and observed in MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, what is that one quality that you will pick from the trio and add to your game?

Virat Kohli's aggression and energy, MS Dhoni's match-finishing skills and calmness and Rohit Sharma's effortless stroke-making...He hits them with ease and at will. So, I'll want to take all these qualities and add to my game.

How has Shane Watson helped you in your batting? Do you talk with him about the different requirements of batting at different positions? Tell us about your interactions with the Aussie...

Shane Watson is a legend of the game. With him, he often shares incidents and stories from his playing days -- how he used to approach different situations and how his thought process was during his good and bad days. This is a sport. We all will have more bad days than good ones. So, all these things. Also, he emphasises and talks about the mental aspect of the game.