From Umran Malik to Ayush Badoni: Young Indian stars who have taken IPL 2022 by storm

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) speedster Umran Malik has been a sensation in IPL 2022. He has bowled at a rapid pace, clocking over 150 regularly, and has also improved his line and lengths, bowling in the middle overs.
Under Dale Steyn's guidance, Umran has scalped 15 wickets in 9 games and is among the top-five wicket-takers so far.
Despite playing only four games for KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mohsin has made an instant impression. He has bowled smartly in the death overs and set up batters wisely.
He already has eight wickets at an average of 10.62 and an economy rate of 6.07. Highly impressive!
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are without Deepak Chahar, their powerplay specialist. However, Mukesh Choudhary has arrived and is delivering for the Yellow Army in the early overs. He was the Player-of-the-Match when CSK locked horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) and has 11 wickets in eight games. His economy rate, however, remains above 9.
Avesh isn't an unknown name compared to the others on the list. However, he has pretty much continued in a similar stead from where he left last year.
So far, the pacer has 11 wickets in eight games, striking at 16.18. Nonetheless, he has blown hot and cold in terms of fitness and would want to be away from injury concerns as the tournament heads into the playoffs.
SRH have been blessed with an attacking and confident youngster in Abhishek Sharma at the top order. The swashbuckling left-hander is in the top 3 run-getters. So far, he has amassed 324 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 134.43 and an average of 36.
He has two half-centuries and is leading the charge for Hyderabad with the willow in hand.
In a batting line-up comprising Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, etc., Tilak Verma has been Mumbai Indians' (MI) Mr. Consistent in IPL 2022. The left-hander has handled tough situations with maturity and accelerated smartly by picking up the weaker bowlers from the opposition line-ups.
So far, the left-hander is MI's leading run-getter (fifth overall) with 307 runs at a strike-rate of 137.05.
KL Rahul-led LSG have unleashed a new weapon this IPL in the form of Ayush Badoni. While the right-hander has blown hot and cold in recent times, the young star has still made a mark with some handy cameos and finishing knocks for the new franchise. He has 138 runs at the same strike-rate with a fifty and few cameos in 10 games for Lucknow.