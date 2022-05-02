From Umran Malik to Ayush Badoni: Young Indian stars who have taken IPL 2022 by storm

Updated: May 02, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST)

Plenty of young Indian stars have lit up the atmosphere in IPL 2022. From Umran Malik to Ayush Badoni, here are some young guns who have performed well so far:

Umran Malik's tremendous rise (Photo IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) speedster Umran Malik has been a sensation in IPL 2022. He has bowled at a rapid pace, clocking over 150 regularly, and has also improved his line and lengths, bowling in the middle overs.

Under Dale Steyn's guidance, Umran has scalped 15 wickets in 9 games and is among the top-five wicket-takers so far.

(Photograph:Others)