'That last day at Gabba': Ravi Shastri's emotional response after receiving BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award
Story highlights
Quizzed by the presenter about his greatest moment in the field as a cricketer, broadcaster and coach, Shastri gave an emotionally charged response reminiscing several of his treasured memories
Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was conferred the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards 2024 in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Jan 23). The ex-Indian men's cricket team head coach got a tad emotional after receiving the honour.
Quizzed by the presenter about his greatest moment in the field as a cricketer, broadcaster and coach, Shastri gave an emotionally charged response reminiscing several of his treasured memories.
"It is a special evening for me. I think picking one would be difficult. But I will just go very quickly. You showed one that the 1985 final vs Pakistan was special in Melbourne. 1983 when India won the World Cup," said Shastri.
"But in commentary, 2007 when they won the T20 World Cup and 2011 when MS hit that ball for six. Two back-to-back wins in Australia. But the icing on the cake was the last day at the Gabba when Rishabh Pant took us past the finishing line," he added.
𝘿𝙊 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎!— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024
Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award winner @RaviShastriOfc speaks about his "icing on the cake" moment 😃👌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/H1Ztd7SzkN
Having been written off by the entire cricketing world after the Adelaide Test where India folded on the paltry score of 36, Shastri's team rose from the ashes and managed to win the series with the fitting climax coming in Australia's fortress aka 'The Gabba'.
As a player, Shastri's career spanned from 1981 to 1992 during which he received 80 and 150 caps in the Tests and ODIs respectively. After retirement, Shastri became one of the most popular commentators on the circuit, calling some of the biggest, epochal moments in cricketing history.
Notably, the BCCI awards ceremony returned after a long hiatus. It was last held in 2019 which meant BCCI awarded prizes for three calendar years.
Also read: ICC T20I Team of Year 2023: Four Indians in squad with Suryakumar as skipper; no players from Aus, Pak
BCCI Awards 2024 winners list
Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Farokh Engineer, Ravi Shastri
Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Mohammad Shami (2019-20), Ravichandran Ashwin (2020-21), Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22), Shubman Gill (2022-23)
Best International Debut - Men: Mayank Agarwal (2019-20), Axar Patel (2020-21), Shreyas Iyer (2021-22), Yashaswi Jaiswal (2022-23)
Best International Debut - Women: Priya Punia (2019-20), Shafali Verma (2020-21), Sabbhineni Meghana (2021-22), Amanjot Kaur (2022-23)
Best International Cricketer - Women: Deepti Sharma (2019-20, 2022-23), Smriti Mandhana (2020-21, 2021-22)
Dilip Sardesai Award - Most Runs in Test Cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal (2022-23)
Dilip Sardesai Award - Highest Wickets in Test Cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin (2022-23)
(With inputs from agencies)