'That last day at Gabba': Ravi Shastri's emotional response after receiving BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was conferred the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards 2024 in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Jan 23). The ex-Indian men's cricket team head coach got a tad emotional after receiving the honour.

Quizzed by the presenter about his greatest moment in the field as a cricketer, broadcaster and coach, Shastri gave an emotionally charged response reminiscing several of his treasured memories.

"It is a special evening for me. I think picking one would be difficult. But I will just go very quickly. You showed one that the 1985 final vs Pakistan was special in Melbourne. 1983 when India won the World Cup," said Shastri.

"But in commentary, 2007 when they won the T20 World Cup and 2011 when MS hit that ball for six. Two back-to-back wins in Australia. But the icing on the cake was the last day at the Gabba when Rishabh Pant took us past the finishing line," he added.

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award winner @RaviShastriOfc speaks about his "icing on the cake" moment

Having been written off by the entire cricketing world after the Adelaide Test where India folded on the paltry score of 36, Shastri's team rose from the ashes and managed to win the series with the fitting climax coming in Australia's fortress aka 'The Gabba'.