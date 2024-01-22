ICC T20I Team of Year 2023: Four Indians in squad with Suryakumar as skipper; no players from Aus, Pak
Story highlights
Among the other players apart from India, two were selected from Zimbabwe, one from Ireland, one from England, one from West Indies, one from Uganda and one from New Zealand as well.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 2023 T20I Team of the Year and four Indians have managed to make the cut. Among the four Indians are: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. Surya has been named the captain of the side as well. There is not a single player who managed to make it to the team from Australia, Pakistan, South Africa or Bangladesh.
Here's the team: Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Mark Adair (Ireland), Sikandar Raza & Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh (India).
As for the role, Jaiswal and Salt are named as openers with Pooran slotted at number three. The West Indian has also been given the gloves as well. Skipper Surya comes at number four with Chapman and Raza to follow. Uganda's Ramjani comes seventh before bowlers come on, that is, Adair, Bishnoi, Ngarava and Arshdeep.
As for the Indians, Jaiswal made the debut for India in 2023, playing 15 games and scoring 430 runs with the help of one century and three fifties at a strike rate of 159. Surya, on the other hand, scored 733 runs in 18 games with the help two hundreds and five fifties at a strike rate of 156.
Among the bowlers, Arshdeep took 26 wickets in 21 games with a best of 3/20 at a strike rate of 15.8. Spinner Bishnoi, on the other hand, took 18 wickets in 11 games played for India in 2023 with a best of 3/24 at a strike rate of 14.6.