Cricket Australia investigating incident involving Glenn Maxwell

Cricket Australia has confirmed that they are investigating an incident which involved batter Glenn Maxwell being hospitalized on Friday (Jan 19). The 'alcohol-related' incident was first reported by the news outlet Daily Telegraph. The batter, on Monday (Jan 22), was not named in the ODI squad to face West Indies. The board, however, denied any link to his omission to the Friday incident.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement by the board read.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," the statement added further.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Maxwell was out and watching Six and Out - a band featuring former cricketer Brett Lee at the time of the incident. The batter was taken to a Adelaide hospital in an ambulance, although the stay was short. The exact happenings are still being determined.

Maxwell was in Adelaide following his Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars' exit in the tournament. The batter also stood down as the skipper of the side following the loss.

