Australia skipper Pat Cummins hopeful of Test bowlers achieving THIS rare feat in second WI Test

Australia skipper and pacer Pat Cummins is hopeful of himself and his fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood of playing the second home Test against West Indies starting January 25 in Brisbane. If the bowlers make it to playing XI, it would be their fifth Test on the trot - a rare feat Cummins is hopeful of achieving. Notably, all the four bowlers are in their 30s with Cummins being the youngest one at 30 and Lyon being the oldest at 36.

"It's trending that way," Cummins said in the post-match presentation after the 10-wicket win against West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series about all four of them playing in the Brisbane Test. Before the ongoing series, the bowlers had taken part in the home Test series against Pakistan and played all three Tests.

It would be the first since 2013/14 Ashes Test series against England that Australia will play with same set of four bowlers in five Tests. During the aforementioned Ashes, Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon had played the five back-to-back Tests.

"Always give it a day or two to see how everyone pulls up but I think everyone is in a good spot, said Cummins.

"At the start of the summer I didn't think it was going to be the case. But it's shaping up that way which is a huge nod to the fitness of the guys and the medical team and a couple of helpful wickets," he added.

Playing in five consecutive Tests is no easy feat for the bowlers, especially the pacers. The Aussies, however, look set to reach the benchmark. Their form has also been very good with Josh Hazlewood taking nine wickets in the first Test West Indies Test to be the pick of the bowlers.