Australia T20I batter David Warner set to join Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor in unique list

Australia's retired Test and ODI opener David Warner is set to achieve a rare feat when he plays in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. The left-hand opener, once named in playing XI during the West Indies T20Is, will become only the third cricketer to play 100 or more games in all three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) for his country. The other two players to achieve the feat are India's Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor.

Warner has played 99 T20Is and is one short of making it 100. He retired after 112 Tests and 161 ODIs, scoring 8,786 and 6,932 runs respectively. The southpaw has 2,894 runs in T20Is so far. Among the other two players, Kohli still plays all the formats and has 131 Tests, 292 ODIs and 117 T20Is under his belt.

Taylor, however, has retired from international cricket in 2022 after playing 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is for his country.

Warner hung up his boots in ODIs after the 2023 ODI World Cup and earlier this month in Tests after the home Test series against Pakistan. He, however, expressed the desire to play and win 'another World Cup' with Australia at the time of Test retirement.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has also said that Warner will be named in the squad for the upcoming T20Is against West Indies which starts February 9 and probably against New Zealand after that as well. His selection would definitely be a seal on his spot for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in June this year in the USA and West Indies.