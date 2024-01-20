Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen shares advice on playing Indian spinner in the upcoming Test series

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has advised touring English side to be wary of getting LBW or bowled to Indian spinners in the upcoming Test series. The five-Test series starts January 25 in Hyderabad and there are four spinners in the Indian squad. Notably, Pietersen was part of the England which which had last won a Test series in India back in 2012.

“If you nick it to slip, no problem at all. If you get bowled or lbw that’s a big issue. You have so much time to wait for the ball and then judge length or line and then move,” Pietersen said in an interview to the Times.

Also Read: Veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin compares Rinku Singh to MS Dhoni for THIS quality

“If your feet are good, and you are not planting your front foot and you are playing down the line of the ball, you should be fine. Just make sure you are not getting bowled or lbw,” he added.

India have named Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the squad. Pietersen also shared his experience playing Ashwin and Jadeja from the tour of 2012.

“I picked Ashwin’s ‘doosra’. He used to load the ball at the back of his run-up, and I think he still does that now. He never ran up with the ball in his hand as an off spinner and changed it late for the doosra; you can’t do that. He loaded it up early,” said Pietersen.

“I faced Jadeja a lot. It’s about technique. Jadeja is not Murali and he’s not Shane Warne. He’s a left-arm spinner that bowls it one way and occasionally gets the ball to slide on. If your technique is solid enough to play the ball that skids on, you should be fine,” he added.