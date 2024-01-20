Veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin compares Rinku Singh to MS Dhoni for THIS quality

Veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin has said that Rinku Singh brings Dhoni-like composure whenever he comes out to bat for India. The comments come on the back of impressive performances by the left-hand batter in the recently-concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. Rinku remained not out in all three matches of the series, scoring 16, 9 and 69 runs, respectively. He was also involved in the unbeaten 190-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma in the third T20I which India eventually won in double super over.

“He is somebody I’d call a left-handed Dhoni. I can’t compare him to Dhoni just yet because Dhoni is too big. But, I am talking about the composure that he brings,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“The composure doesn’t change whether the team is batting first or chasing. His composure towards the back end of the innings is a bonus,” added Ashwin.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was known for taking the game deep and finishing them with calmness. Rinku has also been doing the same in the 15 T20 games he has played for India so far. The batter has 356 runs to his name at an average of 89, thanks to staying not out seven out of 11 times has batted in 15 T20Is.

The batter, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in India's domestic T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) shot to fame last year when hit five sixes off the last five balls in a match to take his team home. Apart from IPL, Rinku plays for the state of Uttar Pradesh in the domestic set up.

Ashwin also praised the batter for his performance in the first-class cricket as well as spending enough time on the bench while with KKR.