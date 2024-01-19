Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB management committee chairman

Zaka Ashraf stepped down as the chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee late Friday (Jan 19) evening. Ashraf, who succeeded former chief Najam Sethi tendered his resignation during the board's management committee meeting in Lahore. With general elections set to take place in the nation in February, it will be interesting to see who takes the job next with Pakistan cricket already going through a chaotic period both on and off the field.

Zaka Ashraf steps down

Having taken charge of his office in June 2023 after chaos in the election of the new PCB chairman, Ashraf’s reign started with a set of tough challenges. It is reported that Ashraf handed his resignation to Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who had previously handed the committee a three-month extension to oversee the elections for the vacant role of PCB chairman and finalising the Board of Governors "at the earliest."

"In his concluding remarks, Mr Zaka Ashraf thanked the honourable Patron PCB for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket," the release read.