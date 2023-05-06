IPL 2023: Test triple centurion Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at LSG

India’s only Test triple centurion other than Virender Sehwag, Karun Nair, has replaced KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants for the remainder of IPL 2023. Following suffering an injury against RCB on May 1st, KL had undergone scans in Mumbai and is now ruled out of this season and WTC final against Australia that begins on June 7th at the Oval in London.

Nair, who represented five franchises in IPL over the years - Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and RCB, has scored 1496 runs in 76 matches. LSG picked up Nair for INR 50 lacs.

Against RCB, Rahul tore a tendon in his right thigh while chasing the ball in the second over. He had to be taken off the field and didn’t return until LSG’s ninth wicket fell. Though he faced three balls, he didn’t score any run and couldn't rotate the strike either. After undergoing scans and consulting specialists, KL ruled himself out on precautionary grounds.

On his Instagram handle, he posted a photo saying, he’s gutted to be missing out, but it was the right call looking at the future. Rahul added his focus would remain on rehab and recovery in the coming weeks.

He further said, "As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always." In his absence, spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya was named the interim captain as he will now lead LSG's quest of making their second playoff appearance in IPL. Against CSK in the previous game, Krunal led the charge, although the match got abandoned due to rain interruption. As things stand, LSG is second on the points table with five wins from ten games. They next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in an away game on Sunday.