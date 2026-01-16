/'Take learnings from previous game...': Sophie Devine on mental resilience in WPL

Sophie Devine, one of the most experienced players in women’s cricket, has made a strong start for Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026 season. The 36-year-old has been a key performer for the team, and in three matches so far, Devine has scored 141 runs and also taken five wickets. One of her standout moments came against the Delhi Capitals, where she defended six runs in the final over to help his team win the match by four runs.

Speaking to WION during a press interaction, Devine explained the biggest tactical challenge her team has faced this season. She said that “we obviously scored plenty of runs, but being able to restrict teams has probably been the biggest tactical challenge on wickets that are flat”. She pointed out that flat pitches, short boundaries, and the rule allowing only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle make bowling very challenging.

According to Devine, these conditions demand smart bowling choices and strong execution. She also praised captain Ashleigh Gardner for handling the bowling well, but added that she doesn't know how many teams have quite nailed it yet.

When asked about the importance of mental resilience in a tense tournament like the WPL, Devine said it plays a huge role. She explained that with matches happening very quickly and you have to roll out as well, it's important to take lessons from both wins and losses and not hold on to mistakes.

Devine further added that mental resilience is especially important for players going through poor form, as staying fresh and focused for the next match can be very difficult.

“Something that Maxi Klinger spoke about to the whole group is our ability to be able to move on really quickly, to take the learnings from the previous game, and to move forward. Because if you're holding on to previous mistakes or what you didn't do well, it can certainly leak into future games. So for us being able to review really clearly, take the learnings out of it, and to move forward and show that growth, it's incredibly important,” said Devine.