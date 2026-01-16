/T20 World Cup 2026: ICC team to visit Bangladesh to address venue concerns - Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to send a team to Bangladesh to talk about the country’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will take place in India and Sri Lanka during February and March. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked the ICC to move Bangladesh’s matches out of India because of safety concerns. Bangladesh’s sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, confirmed this news while speaking to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy. Local media quoted him as saying that the BCB president had informed him about the ICC delegation’s planned visit and the visit is meant to discuss Bangladesh’s decision not to play in India.

Nazrul added that Bangladesh will stick to its position and said that hosting their matches in Sri Lanka is not an impossible task.

“According to the latest updates, Mr. Aminul Islam, BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul, informed me that an ICC team is likely to come to Bangladesh for discussions. There is no chance of us changing our stance. We are eager to play in the World Cup, particularly in Sri Lanka, and I strongly believe that organising this is not impossible,” said Asif Nazrul.

Why Bangladesh is unwilling to play in India

The issue between both the boards began when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. No official reason was given, but many believe that the decision was linked to political pressure following attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

