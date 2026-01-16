Google Preferred
Australian Open 2026: Here's all you need to know, including prize money, top seeds, live streaming and more

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 11:48 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 11:48 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2026, here’s all you need to know, including prize money, top seeds, live streaming and broadcast details.

The Australian Open 2026 is all set for another thriller as top tennis stars around the globe gather in Melbourne. Starting Sunday (Jan 18) more than 300 players will test their luck in different divisions as they look to get the Grand Slam season underway. The top names include Italy’s Jannik Sinner, and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, while the women’s division also consists of names like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and others. So ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2026, here’s all you need to know, including prize money, top seeds, live streaming and broadcast details.

When does the Australian Open 2026 main round start, and when are the finals?

The first round of men’s and women’s singles matches starts on Sunday, January 18.

The women’s singles final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 31, and the men’s singles final will be played at the same venue a day later.

Where is the Australian Open 2026 played?

The first Slam of the year is played on the hard court venues located at Melbourne Park. Apart from the Rod Laver Arena, the other main courts are the Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Who are the Australian Open defending champions?

Madison Keys stunned two-time champion Sabalenka to win her first Slam in the 2025 final in three sets.

In the men’s final, it was a Jannik Sinner masterclass as the Italian overcame Germany’s Alexander Zverev in straight sets for his second Australian Open title.

Who are the top seeds at Australian Open 2026?

Men’s:

  1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
  2. Jannik Sinner (Italy)
  3. Alexander Zverev (Germany)
  4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
  5. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)
  6. Alex de Minaur (Australia)
  7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)
  8. Ben Shelton (USA)
  9. Taylor Fritz (USA)
  10. Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

Women’s:

  1. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
  2. Iga Swiatek (Poland)
  3. Coco Gauff (USA)
  4. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
  5. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
  6. Jessica Pegula (USA)
  7. Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
  8. Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
  9. Madison Keys (USA)
  10. Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

How much is the prize money for the Australian Open 2026?

The total prize money on offer will be $74.9m, while the men’s and women’s singles champions will receive $2.79m each.

How to follow and livestream the Australian Open 2026?

The tournament will be shown by local and terrestrial broadcasters, as well as digital streaming services around the globe. In India Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Australian Open 2026 while Sony Liv app will live stream the same.

