T20 World Cup 2026: Cummins included as Australia name 15-man squad; Hazlewood, David also get nod

Australia named their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India (co-hosted by Sri Lanka) as Test skipper Pat Cummins returned to the set-up. In the squad announced on New Year’s Day, Australia named injured Cummins in the 15-man squad while Josh Hazlewood and Tim David were also included. The T20 World Cup begins on February 7 with Australia placed in Group B and starting their campaign against Ireland.

Pat Cummins returns

In the announcement made on Thursday (Jan 1), Cummins' inclusion comes as he recovers from an injury that saw him miss a chunk of the Ashes. Cummins’ return will be a huge boost, considering he has led the team in the last edition. He will spearhead the bowling attack in the absence of Mitchell Starc, who has now retired from the format.

Australia have also named Tim David and Josh Hazlewood in the squad despite injury worries. Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes but is likely to be fit in the coming days, while David was injured during the Big Bash League. However, he, like Hazlewood, will be back in the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

Hobart Hurricanes star Mitchell Owen is the most notable omission from the 15-man squad, while Cooper Connolly is a surprise inclusion. In spin heavy 15-man squad, Australia will have the services of Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett.

Australia will play all their group stage matches in Sri Lanka before they play in India in the Super 8 stages (subject to qualification).

Australia's Group B fixtures

Feb 11 v Ireland, Colombo

Feb 13 v Zimbabwe, Colombo

Feb 16 v Sri Lanka, Kandy

Feb 20 v Oman, Kandy

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.