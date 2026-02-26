/T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan at England's mercy! Here's how Salman Agha's men can still qualify for semifinal

It will be “D-Day” for Pakistan on Friday (Feb 26) as England and New Zealand square off at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026. With fate not in their hands and belief in their hearts, Pakistan will be at England’s mercy if they are to retain any chances of playing in the semifinal of the tournament. So here’s what needs to happen for the 2009 T20 World Cup champions if they are to qualify for the semis.

What is the current scenario?

At the time of writing on Thursday (Feb 26), Pakistan sit third in Group 2 of the Super 8 and need a huge favour from England. Pakistan have one point with one match in hand against Sri Lanka on Saturday, while England (already qualified with four points) and New Zealand (with three points) square off on Friday. In this scenario, if New Zealand beat England, the former will book its place in the semis and end Pakistan’s quest. This will also mean Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (already eliminated) will be a dead-rubber clash on Saturday.

For Pakistan to qualify, England must beat New Zealand by a big margin, which will keep the Kiwis at three points after playing all their Super 8 matches. On the other hand, Pakistan should beat Sri Lanka by a big margin, meaning they will also end their campaign on three points.

According to ICC guidelines, the teams ending on the same points will be differentiated on the basis of head-to-head records. However, since the New Zealand vs Pakistan match was washed out, the team with the better net run rate will go through.

As things stand, no specific win margin can be determined for Pakistan as New Zealand and England are yet to face.

Possible scenario 1

If England score 200 and New Zealand lose by 100 runs, New Zealand will have an NRR of -1.065. In this case, Pakistan will simply have to win their match against Sri Lanka on Saturday and not worry about the NRR.

Possible scenario 2

If England score 150 and New Zealand lose by 10 runs, New Zealand will have an NRR of 1.275. In this case, Pakistan will have to score 200 in their match against Sri Lanka and win by a 60-run margin and attain an NRR higher than that of the Kiwis.

Note: The scenarios are assumptions and not final values and will be only effective in case New Zealand lose to England.