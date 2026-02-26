/T20 World Cup 2026: Samson, Axar return to Playing XI for India; Washington, Rinku miss out for Zimbabwe clash

India made two key changes for their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe as Axar Patel and Sanju Samson returned to the Playing XI for the hosts. The changes meant Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar missed out, with Samson keeping wickets for the Men in Blue. India will enter the Super 8 clash on the back of a defeat to South Africa on Sunday and will be eyeing a win, considering a place in the semis is up for grabs.