Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /T20 World Cup 2026: Samson, Axar return to Playing XI for India; Washington, Rinku miss out for Zimbabwe clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Samson, Axar return to Playing XI for India; Washington, Rinku miss out for Zimbabwe clash

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 18:42 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 18:42 IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Samson, Axar return to Playing XI for India; Washington, Rinku miss out for Zimbabwe clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Samson, Axar return to Playing XI for India; Washington, Rinku miss out for Zimbabwe clash Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

India will enter the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwer on the back of a defeat to South Africa on Sunday and will be eyeing a win, considering a place in the semis is up for grabs.

India made two key changes for their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe as Axar Patel and Sanju Samson returned to the Playing XI for the hosts. The changes meant Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar missed out, with Samson keeping wickets for the Men in Blue. India will enter the Super 8 clash on the back of a defeat to South Africa on Sunday and will be eyeing a win, considering a place in the semis is up for grabs.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

More to Follow…

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics