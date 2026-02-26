/‘He won’t tolerate it’: Shahid Afridi on bruising son-in-law Shaheen’s ego for team’s sake

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign is all but done following Sri Lanka’s crushing loss to New Zealand in their second Super 8 match in Colombo. Although Pakistan had a role to play in this outcome, having lost its previous match against England in Kandy, seamer Shaheen Afridi was their best player on the day, returning with four wickets. While his outing did bring some excitement in the run chase, it failed to help Pakistan win the crunch tie. Shahid Afridi, a former captain and Shaheen’s father-in-law, is happy to take little credit for his improved performance, days after he commented on dropping him from the playing XI.

Shaheen hasn’t had the best of runs in the lead-up to the England game, having picked just three wickets in as many matches earlier. However, since Shahid Afridi went public with his remarks on dropping Afridi following the India Group game, which Pakistan lost one-sidedly, the left-armer bowled well in the Super 8.

Pakistan did bench Afridi for the Namibia game but brought him back for the one against England, where he removed the English openers inside the first six overs. He accounted for England’s top order, including captain Harry Brook, cleaned bowled on 100; however, by then, England had almost won the game.



Speaking on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, Afridi explained why his remarks were deliberate and aimed at Shaheen for a reason. Although Shahid was almost successful in his attempt to bruise Shaheen’s ego, as he performed the best, his performance failed to deliver the win needed to cruise ahead.



“Shaheen wasn’t in my XI. And I knew how to get the best out of him. I tried to fire him up by having his father-in-law say what everyone else was saying (dropping him from the XI). I had to fire him up. And if anyone asks me about the next match, I’ll bench Shaheen for that game as well, won’t keep him in the team. That is how you have to keep that fire burning within him,” Shahid said following Pakistan's narrow two-wicket loss against England in Super 8.



“Some people need to have their egos hurt to feel angry. I know Shaheen’s mind very well. There will be those claiming I’m making such a statement only after he’s performed well, but I told my daughter the same thing. I told her to check his performance in his next game, whichever match he’s recalled for. He won’t be able to tolerate such an insult.



“You have to play with the minds of certain individuals, and I did precisely that. He has that trait; I have seen him fight his way back,” he concluded.