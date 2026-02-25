/T20 World Cup 2026: Here's why India vs Pakistan clash is unlikely in semifinal

The 2026 T20 World Cup is reaching its final phase as teams battle for a place in the semifinals, including big names like India, Pakistan, and others. However, the eyes of the cricket fraternity will be on the India vs Pakistan clash, which is a treat for fans from both nations as well as neutrals. However, the fixture is unlikely to take place in the semis, meaning the only possibility that both India and Pakistan could play is in the final.

Here's why India vs Pakistan clash is unlikely in semifinal

As per the ICC guidelines, semifinalists of the T20 World Cup will be determined by the table toppers of the two Super 8 groups. According to the format, group winners will face group runners-up in the semifinal, meaning India have to finish as group winners and Pakistan as group runners-up or vice-versa. However, that scenario is now unlikely, with both India and Pakistan unlikely to finish in the opposite rankings, while a bigger picture could also see both teams missing out on the semifinal altogether.

What is the current scenario?

At the time of writing on the morning of Thursday (Feb 26), before the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 clash in Group 1, both India and Pakistan sit in non-qualifying positions. Wednesday’s results in Group 2 meant Pakistan will no longer finish in the top spot and the best they can finish is runners-up. This means, for an India vs Pakistan match to happen in the semifinal, the Men in Blue will have to finish as Group 1 winners.

Can India finish as Group 1 winners?

Technically, India can still finish as Group 1 winners, but it will require a solid case with a specific set of results to be achieved. After Sunday’s defeat to South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav and Co can finish on a maximum of four points, meaning the Proteas and the West Indies should lose at least one match in the Super 8 stage. One part of the equation will be achieved on Thursday as South Africa and the West Indies square off in Ahmedabad.

The winner of the South Africa vs West Indies match should lose on Sunday, while India should win both their matches. Assuming West Indies beat South Africa and then India beat the West Indies, the final Group 1 table will see three teams locked up on four points each (also assuming South Africa beat Zimbabwe on Sunday).

This will mean India, South Africa and the West Indies will finish with four points and net run rate will decide the group winners. So only victories with a big margin will see India finish as group winners and retain a chance of an India vs Pakistan clash in the semis.

However, with NRR not in India’s favour and both the West Indies and Zimbabwe playing a good brand of cricket, India may achieve the points tally but may miss out on NRR. This will therefore mean that India vs Pakistan is unlikely in the semis.