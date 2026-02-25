/T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson back for Zimbabwe clash? Here's what batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said

Team India will look to put their disappointing outing against South Africa behind them as they take on surprise package Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup on Thursday (Feb 26). Having finally seen their 12-match winning streak come to an end, India will take on Zimbabwe in Chennai as fans cast their eyes on a comeback trail. However, out-of-favour batter, Sanju Samson, will also be looking to eye a return to the Playing XI after he was seen breaking the sweat in the nets.

Samson in Playing XI for Zimbabwe clash?

While nothing is confirmed, it is thought that Samson could be handed a chance to impress the management. Speaking on the eve of the clash, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak opened up on Samson’s inclusion. The wicketkeeper-batter was spotted in the nets and looked busy along with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who are currently India’s first-choice openers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

“So, one thing that normally in every net, Abhishek does not bat to start with. He always bats in a second or third pair. So that's one thing. Sanju would normally always bat if we have that space because Abhishek doesn't bat and Sanju is a third opener and a wicket keeper so he bats anywhere. Sometimes he wants to do some drills and he goes behind and do things, that time he doesn't. So that's not an indication. Yes, definitely there will be thought about playing him, there is no doubt. But nets doesn't give any indication, I don't think. So, I don't think that is. But yes, there will be,” India batting coach Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

Kotak also spoke on Rinku, who was back in North India to attend to his father, who is currently under a life support system. However, at the time of writing, Rinku was on his way back to Chennai and will join the squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

“And Rinku, his father wasn't well so he went back and I think he is coming back today evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening,” Kotak added.

India take on Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (Feb 26) as the match will start at 7:00 p.m. with the toss taking place at 6:30 p.m.