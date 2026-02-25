/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Infighting in Pak team?:' Shaheen Afridi blames batters for loss vs England

Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi blamed lack of partnership by batters for the loss against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Tuesday (Feb 24) in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The loss has daunted Pakistan's chances of making into the semis as they are now dependent on other results including net run rate. Batting first, Pak scored a modest 164/7 in 20 overs and England, led by skipper Harry Brook's brilliant 51-ball 100, chased the target with two wickets and seven balls to spare. With the win, England also became the first semi-finalist of the ongoing edition. Overall, this is the fifth consecutive time England have made it to semis - the most by any team in the T20 World Cup history.

Shaheen laments batters for loss vs England

Speaking after match, Shaheen, who took 4/30 in four overs, said: "Unfortunately we lost wickets back to back, which is why we did not go for that 180-190 score. When England batted, Harry Brook stayed at the crease and he was rotating the strike and he was just building partnerships. I think we missed this opportunity to build partnerships. A partnership means you have to have somebody in the crease who can go for single and twos. Throughout a T20 innings you need those eight or nine runs an over, if you want to build a partnership as well. I think that middle phase Adil Rashid bowled really well, so I think the credit goes to him as well."

Are Pakistan out of T20 World Cup semis race?