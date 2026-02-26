/T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa vs West Indies - Which team should Indian fans support

South Africa take on West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Thursday (Feb 26) in Ahmedabad before India face Zimbabwe in do-or-die fixture in Chennai later in the evening. While India must win their match against Zimbabwe to stay in hunt for the semis, the South Africa vs West Indies result is also something they would want to go in their favour. The Proteas, who beat India in the first match and West Indies, who battered Zimbabwe, both have two points each and the winning team will all but book a place in the final four. But, Indian fans will hope for a South African victory as it will give the best shot at making to the semis.

South Africa vs West Indies - which team should Indian fans support

While a win for any of the team doesn't put India out of semis contention, a certain result will make it difficult for sure. India currently have a net run rate of -3.80 after losing to South Africa. Here's how South Africa or West Indies win impact India:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

West Indies beat South Africa

West Indies currently have a net run rate of +5.3 and a win against South Africa will all but put them in the semis barring formalities. A WI win will leave South Africa with two points but better net run rate than India even if they beat Zimbabwe. India, in that case, will have to hope for a Zimbabwe win against South Africa and must beat West Indies themselves - both by huge margins for a place in the semis.

South Africa beat West Indies

A win over West Indies will put South Africa in the semis for sure, leaving West Indies with two points and one match left to play. In case of a SA win over WI, India vs West Indies on Sunday (Mar 1) becomes the decider match for both teams, given India beat Zimbabwe.