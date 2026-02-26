/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Fitness, bowling pitches and negativity': Skipper Shanaka laid bare reasons for Sri Lanka's exit

Sri Lanka, co-host of T20 World Cup 2026, became the first team to be eliminated after loss against New Zealand by 61 runs in Super 8 on Wednesday (Feb 25) at Khettarama. Skipper Dasun Shanaka didn't take the loss kindly and laid bare a number of reasons including fitness of players, home advantage and negativity around the team as well. Sri Lanka, after winning the T20 World Cup title in 2014, has not been able to reach even one semi-final. Sri Lanka skipper, however, also apologised to the fans for not fulfilling the expectations.

Shanaka offers reasons for SL's elimination from T20 World Cup 2026

Skipper Shanaka wasn't happy with the wickets provided being too bowling friendly for the tournament. In two games of Super 8, Sri Lanka bowled well but failed to capitalize with the bat in crunch moments - leading to their early exit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I expected the wickets to be good for batting. Sometimes we don't get conditions we want, and we lose matches in unexpected ways. We're very sad about what has happened," he said.

Shanaka also raised concerns about fitness level of players with the side losing key players in Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Eshan Malinga during the course of the tounament.

"You've also got to make fitness a non-negotiable," Shanaka said. "When you have the number of injuries we've had, it's hard to get a good outcome. Your fitness level influences your injuries. There are some players who can't even get into the team because of fitness issues. That's something we've talked about a lot over several World Cups now."

Apology to fans but Shanka calls out negativity

The Sri Lanka skipper apologised to the fans for not doing "justice to the expectations. We couldn't give fans what we wanted. For that we're sorry."