/T20 World Cup Super 8: South Africa crush West Indies to help India stay afloat in semis race

South Africa has done what all Indian cricket fans wanted: a little assistance in helping them stay afloat in the race for the T20 World Cup semifinals. A dominating win over West Indies in their second Super 8 match in Ahmedabad not only pushed them closer to the semifinal spot, but also prevented India from a shock early exit, provided India beat Zimbabwe later in the day and then the West Indies in their final Super 8 fixture. The Proteas completed the run chase with nine wickets and 23 balls remaining, helping elevate their Net Run Rate (NRR).

India needed the Proteas to handsomely beat the Windies to stay alive in the race for a semifinal spot in this T20 World Cup, which they now do. Although the ball is now in Team India’s court with the Zimbabwe Super 8 game looming, South Africa’s NRR after two comprehensive wins almost assured their qualification, while increasing India’s chances should they beat the West Indies in Kolkata.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in Ahmedabad; unlike how they began previously, the West Indian batters had no answers to the South African quicks, losing four wickets inside the Powerplay. With three more wickets in the next six overs, the Proteas had West Indies reeling on 83 for seven at one stage. However, a standout 89-run stand for the eighth wicket between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd pulled them out of trouble, posting a fighting 176 for eight in the first innings.

De Kock, Markram squashed Windies

The South African openers, Quinton de Kock and captain Aiden Markram, came all guns blazing, smashing close to 70 runs inside the first six overs. The left-handed de Kock didn’t stop afterwards, as he smashed spinners for sixes for fun.



Roston Chase finally broke the stand by dismissing de Kock before Markram, and Ryan Rickelton made light work of this run chase. The left-right combination did wonders for the team as they hunted the target with nine wickets remaining.

