T20 World Cup 2026: India maintain perfect record in group stage, edge out Netherlands in Ahmedabad

India edged out the Netherlands in the final group game of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (Feb 18) as they beat the Dutch by 17 runs. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, maintained their perfect record in the T20 World Cup, now extending their winning streak to 12 matches. The Men in Blue now face South Africa on Sunday (Feb 22) at the same venue in their opening Super 8 match, which will also be the repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Having been asked to chase 194 runs to win the match, the Netherlands got off to a decent start with starts for the majority of the upper batting order. Bas de Leede was the top scorer with 33 and was given a good helping hand by openers Michael Levitt (24) and Max O'Dowd (20). However, with no big partnership throughout the innings, the Dutch remained second best to win the match.

Colin Ackermann (23), Zach Lion-Cachet (26) and Noah Croes (unbeaten 25) scored important runs but could not prevent the defeat for the Dutch. In the end, the Netherlands ended with a score of 176/7 in 20 overs and dropped curtains on their T20 World Cup campaign.

What happened in India’s innings?

Batting first, Abhishek’s torrid form saw him being dismissed for a duck on the third ball of the innings. However, Tilak Varma (31) and Ishan Kishan (18) steadied the ship with a 39-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed in the fifth over. Varma and Suryakumar Yadav (34) then stitched 30 runs for the third wicket before the former was dismissed, with Shivam Dube coming in.

Dube took the initiative into his own hands and smashed a quickfire 66 off 31 deliveries. His innings consisted of 6 sixes and 4 fours and scored with a strike rate of more than 200. Alongside Dube, Hardik Pandya also smashed 30 off 21, helping India score 193/6 in their 20 overs.