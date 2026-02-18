Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Bad to worse! Abhishek Sharma joins unfortunate club with third consecutive duck in 2026 T20 World Cup

Bad to worse! Abhishek Sharma joins unfortunate club with third consecutive duck in 2026 T20 World Cup

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 21:41 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 21:41 IST
Bad to worse! Abhishek Sharma joins unfortunate club with third consecutive duck in 2026 T20 World Cup

Bad to worse! Abhishek Sharma joins unfortunate club with third consecutive duck in 2026 T20 World Cup Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Having been dismissed for a golden duck against the USA, Abhishek Sharma had to skip the Namibia clash due to health issues. However, his return to the Indian team in the Pakistan match did not go according to plan as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

Abhishek Sharma’s dismal 2026 T20 World Cup went from bad to worse as the Indian opener was dismissed for a third consecutive duck. Playing against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (Feb 18), Abhishek was dismissed for a duck, meaning he is yet to score a single run in the T20 World Cup 2026. His form comes as a huge concern for the Indian team as they will be playing in the Super 8 stage of the tournament starting Sunday.

Abhishek fails again

Having been dismissed for a golden duck against the USA, Abhishek had to skip the Namibia clash due to health issues. However, his return to the Indian team in the Pakistan match did not go according to plan as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck. But the worst was yet to come as he was dismissed for another duck on Wednesday. This meant he joined the unfortunate club with a hat-trick of ducks on the international stage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, it was also Abhishek’s fourth duck in seven T20I innings, recounting his bad run of form.

Most consecutive ducks in Men’s T20 WC

Trending Stories

3 - Ashish Nehra (IND, 2010-2016)

3 - Andre Fletcher (WI, 2009)

3 - Roger Mukasa (UGA, 2024)

3 - Abhishek Sharma (IND, 2025)

What happened in India’s innings?

Batting first, Abhishek’s torrid form saw him being dismissed for a duck on the third ball of the innings. However, Tilak Varma (31) and Ishan Kishan (18) steadied the ship with a 39-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed in the fifth over. Varma and Suryakumar Yadav (34) then stitched 30 runs for the third wicket before the former was dismissed, with Shivam Dube coming in.

Dube took the initiative into his own hands and smashed a quickfire 66 off 31 deliveries. His innings consisted of 6 sixes and 4 fours and scored with a strike rate of more than 200. Alongside Dube, Hardik Pandya also smashed 30 off 21, helping India score 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics