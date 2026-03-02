/T20 World Cup 2026: From IND vs ENG to SA vs NZ, all you need to know about semifinal clashes

The semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 were decided on Sunday (Mar 1) as India officially became the fourth team to punch their ticket to the last four. With a statement win over the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, India joined hands with England, New Zealand and South Africa with a place in the final up for grabs. So ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals here is all you need to know about the clashes including live streaming, venues and other key details.

What are the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal draws?

The two semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 were decided on Sunday after India’s victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens. The following are the semifinal draws.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Semifinal 1: South Africa vs New Zealand on Mar 4

Semifinal 2: England vs India on Mar 5

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

What are the venues for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals?

Both T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals will be played on Indian soil, following Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s failure to reach the semifinals. The following are the details.

Semifinal 1: South Africa vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Semifinal 2: England vs India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

At what time will the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals start?

Both T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals will start at

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Which channel will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals in India will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

Which channel will live stream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final match in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals in India will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar App.