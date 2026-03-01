T20 World Cup 2026: Samson smashes India into semis with statement win over West Indies at Eden Gardens

Sanju Samson helped India punch their ticket to the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as the Men in Blue beat West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday (Mar 1). In a full-house Eden Gardens, India’s win comes as a statement as they chased down 196 runs and won by five wickets in a do-or-die contest with Samson scoring an unbeaten fifty. The win means India, as Super 8 Group 1 runners-up, will take on England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (Mar 5) for a place in the final.

Samson leads India into final

Needing to chase 196 runs to win, it was Samson’s evening as he played a knock of 97 runs off 50 deliveries to set the tone. Despite losing Abhishek Sharma (10) in the third over, India Samson continued to hold one end for the Men in Blue as he helped India reach their third consecutive semis and sixth overall. Samson’s innings consisted of 12 fours and 4 sixes and was the architect of India’s win at the Eden Gardens.

The Indian opener was given vital hands in the middle order, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav (18), Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (17).

Despite using seven bowlers, the West Indies were not able to avoid defeat, with India now set for the semis.

What happened in West Indies innings?

Batting first, West Indies had a brilliant start as Shai Hope (32) and Roston Chase (40) put together 68 runs for the opening wicket. Both set the tone for a big score for the West Indies as Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Sherfane Rutherford (14) also added to the team’s cause. While India were struggling with their sixth bowling option, West Indies made the most of the situation.

Rovman Powell (unbeaten 34) and Jason Holder (37) helped the Caribbean side reach a total of nearly 200. The pair put together 76 off 35 to help West Indies reach 195/4 in their 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah ended with figures of 36/2 while there were wickets a piece of Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy.