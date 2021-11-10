T20 WC: Kane Williamson hails Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham after New Zealand beat England in semi-final

After defeating England in the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that he knew it was going to be a great game of cricket. New Zealand won the toss and invited England to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as they posted 166 for a loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a tricky 167, New Zealand had their own difficulties with the bat that left them needing 57 runs from the last four overs.

However, it was Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham's 11-ball 27 that helped the New Zealand team to win the game with one over to spare. Praising Mitchell's efforts, the New Zealand skipper said, "Definitely something that stood out today (Mitchell's character). Has batted beautifully in a high-pressure situation."

Williamson reflected on the see-saw contest as he said that the T20 cricket is a game of "small margins" - depending on the surface, the short side. Praising Neesham's knock, he also said these things can be "match-defining".

"He came out and hit the ball hard, that's what he does (neesham). Changed the momentum really. Fantastic knock from Daryll, hit the big shots when it counted,"

"Fantastic knock from Daryll, hit the big shots when it counted. We'll be following that match - going to be fantastic. We know we have another challenge coming up and we'll change our focus after tonight," Williamson said.

