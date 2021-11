5) India left it too late

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team was all but out of the race for the semi-finals after their consecutive defeats in the first two games. However, India kept their hopes of qualification alive with two massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland in their next two games. But it was all too late as India's fate was no more in their own hands. India needed a favour from Afghanistan to make it to the semis but a 8-wicket defeat for the Mohammad Nabi-led side on Sunday confirmed their exit from the T20 World Cup 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)