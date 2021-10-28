T20 WC: Gavaskar names replacements for Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar for crunch clash against New Zealand

After India suffered a 10-wicket loss to the arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup, the former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has suggested changes that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli can make in the upcoming crunch clash against New Zealand on Sunday (October 31).

In their campaign opener on October 24, India faced a humiliating defeat against Pakistan after Pak skipper Babar Azam led his team from the front to hand the team a historic win. Chasing 152 to win, Mohammad Rizwan (79) and Babar (68) put on a remarkable show as Pakistan reached their target with 13 balls to spare. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory with figures of 3-31 that kept their opponents to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Watch: Ishan for Rohit? Virat Kohli snaps at reporter's query after India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan

Now, Gavaskar has suggested that Ishan Kishan can be considered as a replacement for India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is not bowling due to injury. The former player then suggested that Shardul Thakur should be added in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"If Hardik Pandya is not bowling – due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan – Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked," he added.

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Ajay Jadeja 'disappointed' with Kohli's remarks post Pakistan clash, says 'It shows India's approach'

Pandya had injured his shoulder while batting during the match against Pakistan. In the second innings, Ishan Kishan came in as a substitute fielder. "Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," PTI had reported citing a BCCI's media team.

Ahead of the Pakistan clash, Hardik had mentioned, "The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts."