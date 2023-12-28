Suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh mulls taking legal action against IOC-appointed ad-hoc committee

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Sanjay Singh, has vowed to take legal action against the IOC-appointed ad-hoc committee directed to oversee the day-to-day activities of the now-suspended wrestling body. Sanjay Singh, who took over the president’s post following Brij Bhushan Singh’s retirement, said he does not accept this committee formed on December 27.

On the orders of the Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a three-member ad-hoc committee, chaired by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, with MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar also part of the committee.

Speaking to India Today in an exclusive chat, Sanjay Singh said he opposes the formation of this committee and will urge the ministry to dissolve it; if they don’t listen to his appeals, he will take the legal route.

"I don't accept this ad-hoc committee; I will speak to the minister, and if the matter is still not resolved will seek legal opinion," Sanjay Singh told India Today.

Following Sanjay Singh’s appointment as the new WFI chief on December 21, the Sports Ministry suspended the wrestling body three days later on December 24 – because of it being in ‘complete control of ex-office bearers’ – referring to Brij Bhushan.

Meanwhile, the United World Wrestling (UWW) had earlier suspended the WFI for failing to conduct the elections on time, with its then-president Brij Bhushan Singh under the scanner for sexually harassing several female grapplers across all levels.

After Brij Bhushan got suspended following a month-long protest by national wrestlers, Sanjay Singh – Bhushan’s close ally, ran for the presidency post and won it in the end.

Upon his appointment, the former Olympic bronze medalist Sakshee Malik announced her retirement, with her fellow Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia claiming to be returning his coveted Padma Bhushan medal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.