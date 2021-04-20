Super League 'not the EU's responsibility': official

The European Commission vice-president for promoting the European way of life conceded Tuesday that Brussels cannot act against plans for a new football Super League, despite condemning it forcefully.

Asked in an interview with Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper what the Commission might do to block the project, Margaritis Schinas said: "Look, this is not the responsibility of the Commission.

"Europe has for years recognised the right of (football) federations and UEFA to decide independently. It is they who will have to find solutions to this problem."

Schinas had on Monday joined a chorus of condemnation of plans by 12 of Europe's most powerful clubs to form a breakaway league.

"We must defend a values-driven European model of sport based on diversity and inclusion," he said on Twitter.

"There is no scope for reserving it for the few rich and powerful clubs who want to sever links with everything associations stand for: national leagues, promotion and relegation and support to grassroots amateur football.

"Universality, inclusion and diversity are key elements of European sport and of our European way of life."