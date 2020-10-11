SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

SRH and RR have faced each other 11 times in the IPL so far, and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 6-5.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 11).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match at WION.