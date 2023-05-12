SRH vs LSG Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

SRH vs LSG Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 58 of the IPL season 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The clash will take place at the home ground of Hyderabad, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Lucknow is currently placed in the fourth spot in the IPL points table after winning five of their 11 matches. Hyderabad, on the other hand, is in ninth spot winning only four matches out of a total of 11.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: SRH vs LSG- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Hyderabad and Lucknow have faced each other in 2 matches in IPL. Out of these 2 games, Hyderabad has won 0 whereas Lucknow has come out victorious on 2 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of SRH vs LSG stands at 0-2.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 2 SRH vs LSG- IPL 2023: Pitch report Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been known to produce some slow wickets but has also delivered some high-scoring matches. The average score batting first in IPL at the venue is 158 and batting second is 147. The IPL record at the venue shows that teams batting second have had the most success. SRH vs LSG- IPL 2023: Weather update The minimum temperature in Hyderabad tomorrow is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might reach 39 degrees Celsius. The mercury level is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the day, with the wind speed around 3.77. SRH vs LSG- IPL 2023: Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. SRH vs LSG- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants will win today’s match. SRH vs LSG- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

