Spurs star Harry Kane might leave club if Mourinho's side stops progressing

Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane has said that he will not stay in the London club if it stops "progressing".

Tottenham Hotspurs are going through a rough patch under the Mourinho regime, the club is currently is at eighth position in the Premier League which is suspended due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham Hotspurs' chances for qualifying for even Europa League is close to none. Previous year's Champions League finalists were ousted in the round of 16 by the underdogs RB Leipzig.

Kane said: “I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players.

“It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

“So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.”

The English Captain is currently out and injured after facing hamstring tendon since January 1 but the star striker is set to return after the league suspension ends on April 30.