Tokyo Olympics 2020 flame festivities scaled back amid coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of 2020 Tokyo Olympics have said that they are scaling back parts of the much-awaited Olympic torch relay amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the organisers made it clear that the spectators will be allowed to watch the torch relay from the roadside. While welcome ceremonies have been scraped, departure ceremonies will be completely conducted behind close doors, the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers of 2020 Tokyo Olympics have further asked the spectators to not attend torch relay from the roadside if they are feeling unwell. Furthermore, the torch-bearers will have their temperature tested and those with higher temperature will not be allowed to run their section of the relay.

The latest development by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organisers come amid doubts whether the highly-anticipated Games can be held as scheduled from July 24 with the novel coronavirus destroying the sporting calendar including the Olympic qualification.

However, there has been no plans to postpone or suspend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with talks between International Olympic Committee (IOC) and heads of international sports organisations set to take place on March 17.

Even though IOC's take has drawn harsh criticism for their take on conducting 2020 Tokyo Olympics in time, experts believe that the authority wants to give athletes every chance to compete in the Games.

Earlier, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony was held without spectators and now, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics flame handover ceremony on March 19 will be scaled down event with only few officials and torch bearers inside the stadium.